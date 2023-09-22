Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,014,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $200,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

AGG stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,933,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176,472. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.88.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

