Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 95,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 234,031 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $12.83.
Royce Value Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41.
Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
