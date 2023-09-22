Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 95,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 234,031 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $12.83.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Royce Value Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.