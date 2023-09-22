R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $57.64

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.64 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 48.95 ($0.61). R&Q Insurance shares last traded at GBX 48.95 ($0.61), with a volume of 880 shares.
R&Q Insurance Trading Up 16.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57.58. The company has a current ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1,042.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £213.08 million, a PE ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 0.30.
About R&Q Insurance
R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Europe. The company provides program management and legacy insurance; and capital solutions for books of non-life business. It acts as conduits between MGAs and other niche underwriters and their capital providers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than R&Q Insurance
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Enterprise Products: 7.33% Yield and 26-Years of Dividend Growth
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- A Tech Stock You’ve Never Heard Of Just Hit The Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for R&Q Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R&Q Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.