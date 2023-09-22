Safe Price Tops $6.56 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $6.56 or 0.00024704 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $136.59 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00148401 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026854 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003778 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.55691693 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

