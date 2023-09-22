Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.99

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.99 and traded as low as $15.30. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

