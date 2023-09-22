Sapphire Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.94 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $13.94 million and $5,892.58 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,484,694,822 coins and its circulating supply is 1,464,060,599 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

