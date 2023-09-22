Sara Bay Financial Buys 123 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.13. 317,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,303. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.48.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

