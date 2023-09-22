Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

NYSE:BFS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 37,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $882.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 7,903 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $293,043.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,014.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Saul Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

