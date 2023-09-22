SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 131,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,802. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

