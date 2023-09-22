SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $311,427,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $119,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $176,499,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.85.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,725,938 shares in the company, valued at $304,852,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,834 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $1,528,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,123,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,664 shares of company stock valued at $113,526,822 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.04. The stock had a trading volume of 668,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,021. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 0.78. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

