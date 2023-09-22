SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 324 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after buying an additional 427,059 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,732,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,801,000 after acquiring an additional 200,857 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,482,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,177,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,770,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,300,000 after acquiring an additional 118,908 shares during the period.

SCHR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 75,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,324. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

