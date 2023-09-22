Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $6.51 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Secret has a total market cap of $6.51 million and $3,536.52 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00149044 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026848 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003806 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00206148 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,130.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

