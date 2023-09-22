Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

SHEN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.40. 81,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,135. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,037.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3,739.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 539.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

