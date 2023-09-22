Siacoin Trading 4% Higher This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $170.15 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,557.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00243662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.61 or 0.00781657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014583 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00545298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00057105 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00116954 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,192,335,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,169,350,952 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

