Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Stock Price Up 50%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,559,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 448% from the average session volume of 284,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Silver Spruce Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a exploration stage company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds option agreements to acquire interest in the Melchett Lake project in northern Ontario; the Mystery, Marilyn, and Till Properties in Newfoundland and Labrador; and the Pino de Plata project, the Jackie project, and the Diamante project in Mexico.

