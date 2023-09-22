Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Jolene Lau Marshall Sells 2,102 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Smartsheet Stock Down 1.2 %
Smartsheet stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. 821,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,684. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 87,100.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
