Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Jolene Lau Marshall Sells 2,102 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Smartsheet Stock Down 1.2 %

Smartsheet stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. 821,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,684. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMAR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 87,100.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.