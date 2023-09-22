Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $93.93. 2,237,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,204,018. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.76.

Read Our Latest Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.