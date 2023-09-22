Status Market Cap Hits $87.87 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, Status has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $87.87 million and $1.92 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,861,275,097 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,861,275,097.319934 in circulation. More information can be found at http://status.im/."

