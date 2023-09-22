Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $77.39 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, Steem has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $77.39 million and $3.61 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,560.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00242635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.66 or 0.00781821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.92 or 0.00545625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00057091 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00117370 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 444,397,736 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media."

