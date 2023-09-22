Steph & Co. Sells 1,163 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Steph & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Black Knight by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Knight by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,417,000 after acquiring an additional 52,572 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Price Performance

Black Knight stock remained flat at $75.76 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Black Knight had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $368.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Black Knight

About Black Knight

(Free Report)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.