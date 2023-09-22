STM Group (LON:STM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.82

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2023

STM Group Plc (LON:STMGet Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.82 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 58.90 ($0.73). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 33,838 shares.

STM Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,200.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.82.

STM Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. STM Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About STM Group



STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

Featured Stories

