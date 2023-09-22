Strike (STRK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.31 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $38.26 million and $1.31 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be bought for approximately $9.78 or 0.00036788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,913,931 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

