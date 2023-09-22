Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 3.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Stryker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Argus lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.33. The stock had a trading volume of 173,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,238. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.