Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.90. Approximately 9,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 15,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.

Taiga Building Products Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$313.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.74.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$446.90 million for the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 3.29%.

Taiga Building Products Company Profile

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. The company offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered wood products.

