TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.55

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and traded as high as $39.34. TDK shares last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 274,646 shares trading hands.

TDK Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). TDK had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TDK Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

