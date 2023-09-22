Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Shares Down 0.3%

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

