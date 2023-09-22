Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $6.02

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $6.31. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 775,907 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TME. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.00%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

