Tether Reaches Market Cap of $83.20 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Tether has a total market cap of $83.20 billion and $16.23 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000998 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000028 BTC.
About Tether
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 86,426,198,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,201,358,999 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
