The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.81

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.81 and traded as low as $3.48. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 71,267 shares trading hands.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 156,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 13,469.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 184,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

