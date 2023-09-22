Toncoin (TON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.38 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.30 or 0.00008664 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.86 billion and $40.38 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00020832 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016551 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014543 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,586.59 or 1.00056828 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.31329644 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $47,666,200.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.