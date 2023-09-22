Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Down 0.8 %

TGS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. 107,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,731. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $245.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

