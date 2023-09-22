Trellus Management Company LLC Buys New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,412,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,631,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,896,738,000 after purchasing an additional 517,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,579,321,000 after purchasing an additional 431,867 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,038,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,513,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4,803.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

