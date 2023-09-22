TRON (TRX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.98 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.98 billion and approximately $159.42 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009509 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001474 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001854 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,137,632,579 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.