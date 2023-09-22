Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 2.5% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 307.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 44.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $4.40 on Friday, reaching $388.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.55. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

