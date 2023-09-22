U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. 23,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,129. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

