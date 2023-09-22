Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.14

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $47.12 million and approximately $593,491.26 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,535.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.73 or 0.00782807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00117068 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015490 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026859 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,602,984 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 342,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.13775786 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $679,129.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.