Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.14

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.14 and traded as low as $63.89. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 9,362,955 shares traded.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,410.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

