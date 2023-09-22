Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 718,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 327,259 shares.The stock last traded at $228.19 and had previously closed at $227.83.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.28 and a 200-day moving average of $221.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

