Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 85,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 411% from the previous session’s volume of 16,806 shares.The stock last traded at $162.85 and had previously closed at $162.61.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.01. The firm has a market cap of $722.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 186,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

