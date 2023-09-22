Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 85,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 411% from the previous session’s volume of 16,806 shares.The stock last traded at $162.85 and had previously closed at $162.61.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.01. The firm has a market cap of $722.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
