Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Decreased by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,476,000. Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.83. 388,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,593. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

