Vaughn B. Himes Sells 80 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $16,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,605,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Seagen Trading Up 3.5 %

Seagen stock traded up $7.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,083. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $214.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.91.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Seagen by 520.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

