VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.77

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $0.72. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 728,286 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VBI Vaccines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.81.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 165.08% and a negative net margin of 6,541.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Gillis purchased 609,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 31.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after buying an additional 3,844,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,644,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 43,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 205,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,032,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 322,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

