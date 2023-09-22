Venus USDC Price Down 0% This Week (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a market cap of $105.69 million and $37.87 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02215309 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

