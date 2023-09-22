Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $4.77 on Major Exchanges

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Venus has a total market cap of $74.08 million and $5.51 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can now be purchased for $4.77 or 0.00017970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,528,368 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

