VeraBank N.A. Buys 18,078 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 257.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,056. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

