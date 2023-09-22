VeraBank N.A. Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,099,342,000 after purchasing an additional 224,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.81. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

