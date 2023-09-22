Verge (XVG) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $54.76 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,560.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00242635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.66 or 0.00781821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.92 or 0.00545625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00057091 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00117370 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,456,525 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

