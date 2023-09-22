Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Trading Up 0.2%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.13. Approximately 149,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 74,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,697 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 458,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 57,111 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

