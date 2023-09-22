Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Trading Up 0.2%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.13. Approximately 149,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 74,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
