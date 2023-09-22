Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $3.17 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $89.02 million and $1.95 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00011911 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00020818 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016718 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014490 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,596.82 or 1.00004495 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.17987406 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $4,419,894.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

