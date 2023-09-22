W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

Shares of GWW traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $681.48. 160,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,993. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $715.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $702.68. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $483.19 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 36.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 565.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 19.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

